Sex attack reported on Sheffield train as police make arrest in Hull
At around 9.30pm on Sunday (September 21), a text report had been sent to the British Transport Police with reports that a woman had been assaulted onboard a train departing from Sheffield
Officers rushed to Hull railway station in an attempt to catch the alleged assailant as he left the carriage.
A 39-year-old man from the East Yorkshire city was subsequently arrested.
He has been bailed as investigations continue.
A British Transport Police spokesperson: “Officers responded to a text report at 9.40pm on Sunday that a woman had been sexually assaulted on board a train from Sheffield to Hull.
“Officers met the train at Hull station and arrested a 39-year-old man from Hull.
“He has been bailed pending further investigation.”