Sex attack reported on Sheffield train as police make arrest in Hull

Published 25th Sep 2025, 07:51 BST
Police have launched an investigation after reports that a woman was sexually assaulted while travelling on a train.

At around 9.30pm on Sunday (September 21), a text report had been sent to the British Transport Police with reports that a woman had been assaulted onboard a train departing from Sheffield

Officers rushed to Hull railway station in an attempt to catch the alleged assailant as he left the carriage.

A woman on a train heading from Sheffield reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted while on board.placeholder image
A woman on a train heading from Sheffield reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted while on board.

A 39-year-old man from the East Yorkshire city was subsequently arrested.

He has been bailed as investigations continue.

A British Transport Police spokesperson: “Officers responded to a text report at 9.40pm on Sunday that a woman had been sexually assaulted on board a train from Sheffield to Hull.

“Officers met the train at Hull station and arrested a 39-year-old man from Hull.

“He has been bailed pending further investigation.”

