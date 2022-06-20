Some of the cases remain unsolved, but some of the cases have seen people already jailed although police believe others may have also played a part.

Among the cases detectives are keen to crack is the murder of Kavan Brissett, aged 21, who was killed in a knife attack in Upperthorpe in August 2018.

Although South Yorkshire Police named and issued a photograph of a man believed to hold vital information about the killing, Ahmed Farrah has never been traced.

A £5,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers but that also failed to lead police to him.

Farrah, also known as Reggie and who has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV cameras at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to hospital the following day but then went to ground.

Farrah was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

He was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run, but no information on any possible sightings elsewhere has been released.

Abdi Ali is another Sheffield man wanted for questioning over a murder.

He has been named as a prime suspect in the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Cleethorpes in July, 2018.

Ali was born in Somali but moved to Sheffield as a child and has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe. He moved to the east coast in 2018.

Craig Whittle, of Corporation Road, Grimsby, was jailed for life over the murder but jurors in his trial were told that he did not act alone and Sheffield man Ali was also involved.

Ali, in his 30s, is also known as Mohammed Ismail, Black Johnny, Gulaid and Madman.

Mr Lyall was battered with weapons including golf clubs, screwdrivers, a knife, scissors and a length of wood.

The motive for the attack is said to have been missing drugs and cash that Mr Lyall was supposed to have been looking after.

Despite repeated appeals for Ali to come forward to assist police with their enquiries, he continues to evade arrest.

Ismail Mohamoud Adan is also on South Yorkshire Police’s ‘wanted’ list.

He was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the killing of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Sheffield in 2020.

Jordan, 23, was stabbed to death in his Woodthorpe home when two men were said to have confronted him over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

One of the men, Ben Jones, formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder last April and jailed for life.

Adan left the UK the day after the murder and is believed to have flown to Somalia.

Four other men from Sheffield have been evading arrest since the murder of Jordan Thomas, 22, who was shot dead in December 2014.

He was shot through the window of a car he was travelling in, with detectives believing the assassination on Derek Dooley Way to be a revenge attack in a feud between two gangs.

A man was jailed for 36 years for Jordan's murder but it could never be proven that he was the gunman who pulled the trigger and he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.

Four others believed to hold vital information – Mohammed Ali; Ahmed Warsame; Saeed Hussein and Jamal Ali – are believed to have fled to Somalia.

