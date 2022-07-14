Detectives involved in the operation believe women have been trafficked into the country for prostitution.

Two men and three women were arrested yesterday on suspicion of offences concerning modern slavery and human trafficking, and two other men on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with intention to supply.

READ MORE:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven arrests have been made by South Yorkshire Police in an operation tackling modern day slavery

Eight warrants were executed across Sheffield as part of the South Yorkshire Police-led investigation.

Two warrants were also executed in Derby and Liverpool, again led by South Yorkshire Police officers and in conjunction with the respective forces.

Two North Yorkshire properties in Scarborough and York were also visited by North Yorkshire Police.

A man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering as part of the operation.

He, as well as a 66-year-old man and three women, aged 43, 47 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery - namely the human trafficking of females for the purposes of sexual exploitation and controlling prostitution.

Two other men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs suspected to be Class A and Class B with intention to supply.

All of those arrested were from Sheffield, except for the 43-year-old woman, who is from Derby.

Detective Inspector James Smith said: “During yesterday’s policing activity, a total of three women between the ages of 39 and 48 have been identified as being potential victims of modern slavery. They have been supported by police and offered the support of specialist partners and charities here in South Yorkshire.

"We suspect that a number of women identified during our investigation were brought in to the country for the sole purpose of exploitation, and it's now our absolute priority to ensure they are removed from harm, safeguarded, and receive the specialist long-term support they need."

The operation centred around the suspected exploitation of women for a sexual purpose.

But South Yorkshire Police said modern day slavery takes many forms and vulnerable people can be exploited sexually, criminally, through forced labour or in domestic servitude.

Speaking about how the force tackles modern slavery, Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: “Tackling modern slavery is a priority for South Yorkshire Police and we will use all of the means at our disposal to identify and apprehend those who seek to enslave others.

“We will always work to pursue and disrupt the operations of individuals we suspect to be involved in this incredibly serious and harmful crime type. Such operations, like the one conducted yesterday, require the help of extensive resources, including other police forces, other law enforcement agencies and charities. I would like to personally thank the investigation team and our police colleagues and partners who have assisted the activities carried out today and their support provided to this investigation.

“I would also urge people to display social and ethical awareness about what is happening in their communities, and be vigilant around modern slavery. You are our eyes and ears and best placed to spot those who may be trapped in a situation where they are being exploited.”