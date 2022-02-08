Serious assault outside Queer Junction gay bar in Sheffield sparks police investigation

The 21-year-old victim was assaulted while he was standing outside the Queer Junction venue, on The Moor in the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday, January 23.

Police said a fight broke out between a group of men between 5.45am and 6.15am, and officers described the incident as a ‘serious assault’.

Police are investigating an attack outside the Queer Junction bar on The Moor, Sheffield

A police spokesman said: “It is believed that the victim, a 21-year-old man, was stood outside Queer Junction when a brawl has broken out.

"The victim was punched in the face by an unknown man and knocked to the ground. The man has continued to assault the victim whilst he was lying on the floor.”

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries and are now urging witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

Call 101 quoting crime number 14/22164/21, or contact officers online at southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.