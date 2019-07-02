Serial killer Rose West moved to prison 20 miles from Sheffield
Notorious serial killer Rose West has been moved to a Yorkshire prison 20 miles from Sheffield, according to reports.
West, who along with husband Fred murdered several young women and teenage girls in the 1970s and 80s, has been moved to New Hall jail in West Yorkshire, according to the Mirror.
She was convicted of 10 murders and will remain in prison for the rest of her life and has been moved from maximum security Low Newton, near Durham, to the jail which is between Huddersfield and Sheffield.
This move is said to be a routine switch.
According to reports, bosses at the prison have told other inmates not to bully West.
Any prisoner who does may face losing privileges such as in-cell TVs and access to treats and toiletries from the prison shop.
A source told the Mirror : "They've been told that physical and verbal threats will not be tolerated and could result in a loss of privileges.
"They want West to settle as well as she can and they don’t want her getting upset and self-harming or even worse.
"Despite what she has done, it is a traumatic experience when prisoners change jails and the bosses want West's transition to go as smoothly as possible."
She was jailed for life in 1995 for her part in the murders of 10 girls with rapist builder husband Fred .
They included her eight-year-old stepdaughter Charmaine.
Fred West, who buried the bodies at their home in Cromwell Street, Gloucester, hanged himself in jail before his trial in 1995 aged 53.