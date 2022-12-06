A serial burglar who struck at two homes and left his underpants behind after he raided a man’s tent has been put behind bars.

Doncaster Crown Court heard on December 5 how Martin Marshall, aged 36, of no fixed abode, targeted two properties during a burglary and an attempted burglary, and he also stole items from a tent and loose change from a car during a spate of offences in Rotherham between August and September.

Prosecuting barrister Stephanie Hollis said one of Marshall’s victims found the defendant’s underwear in his tent after the defendant had stolen £230 of items from inside including clothing and a rucksack.

The judge – Recorder Alex Menary – told Marshall: “He had left items in his tent and found that property was missing including a rucksack and clothing.”

Pictured is Martin Marshall, aged 36, of no fixed abode, who was sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court to four years and one month of custody after he pleaded guilty to a burglary, an attempted burglary, a theft from a tent, and to interfering with a vehicle during a spate of offences in Rotherham.

He added: “You left underpants behind having changed into clothing left there.”

Ms Hollis explained that Marshall had initially entered the porch of a property on Doncaster Road, at East Dene, in Rotherham, on August 31, which triggered a door bell alarm and he was found hiding in the garden by the occupant before he fled.

Marshall was also seen on camera footage trying a door handle at another home on nearby Halsbury Road, on August 31, according to Ms Hollis, and the defendant also opened this occupant’s car boot on September 1 and he stole loose change from the vehicle.

Ms Hollis added that Marshall was also found to have raided a man’s tent near a property on Halsbury Road between August 30 and September 2 from where the defendant changed and stole clothing and a rucksack leaving his own underpants behind at the crime scene.

Marshall was identified from camera footage which had been circulated by police and he was spotted and arrested on Mount Pleasant Road, near Bradgate, in Rotherham, on October 3.

The defendant, who has 28 previous convictions for 50 offences including burglaries, pleaded guilty to the burglary and attempted burglary from August 31, the theft from between August 30 and September 2, and to interfering with a vehicle from September 1.

Claire Moran, defending, said Marshall had not stolen anything during the burglary and he had not got inside the property during the attempted burglary and in both of these offences he had not gone equipped to commit burglaries.

Ms Moran added: “All the offences that he falls to be sentenced for were committed due to a drug addiction.”

She also said that since Marshall has been remanded in custody he has undertaken a waste recycling course which will help him to find work upon his release and he is now clean of drugs.

Ms Moran added that Marshall suffers with anxiety and depression and he has begun to put things in place to address his mental health issues upon his release.

