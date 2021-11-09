Troy Duckworth, aged 27, of Strawberry Avenue, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, struck at MorfittSmith estate agents, in Hillsborough; at a Boots in Stocksbridge; and at a Tesco in Chapeltown, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, told the hearing on November 8 that Duckworth was linked to the burglary at MorfittSmith by a trace of blood which matched his DNA and he was identified from CCTV at Boots as he tried to disable the security camera.

who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 22 months of custody

Mr Outhwaite said: “He is seen to be doing something to a security camera in an attempt to turn it away from the defendant’s activity with his colleague.

"His face was so close to the camera officers were able to identify him from it.”

The court heard how CCTV footage also helped to identify Duckworth from the raid at Tesco.

Mr Outhwaite said Duckworth smashed a window at MorfittSmith’s on February 14, 2020, before stealing computer equipment valued at £5,200.

He added the defendant and a male went to the Boots on February 19, 2020, where Duckworth smashed the window with an axe before stealing items including aftershave and makeup valued at £1,550.

And hours later, Duckworth went to the Tesco where he smashed a window with the axe and waited outside while an accomplice passed stolen items to him, according to Mr Outhwaite.

Police found the car used in the Boots and Tesco raids near Duckworth’s home, according to Mr Outhwaite, with an axe, a screwdriver, a crowbar, a hammer, a knife and a baseball bat inside the vehicle.

Mr Outhwaite said officers also discovered a bag in Duckworth’s garden with clothing, aftershave and makeup.

Duckworth, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the three burglaries.

Richard Adams, defending, said Duckworth’s eldest son has been having difficulties with autism and the defendant’s second child is undergoing an assessment.

Mr Adams added Duckworth’s partner will be forced to give up her job to look after their children if the defendant is jailed.

Recorder Felicity Davies told Duckworth: “You climbed up to disable the CCTV but all you succeeded in doing was giving it the best view of yourself.”