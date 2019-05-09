Have your say

A senior Sheffield detective is on the move after landing a top job in Rotherham.

Chief Superintendent Una Jennings, currently South Yorkshire Police’s lead officer for tackling armed criminality, has been promoted and appointed as Rotherham’s new District Commander.

Chief Superintendents Una Jennings and Stuart Barton

In her new role she will have overall responsibility for the policing of Rotherham as a whole.

Before joining South Yorkshire Police, Chf Supt Jennings worked for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

During her time in Sheffield she has largely focused on reducing knife and gun crime and dismantling gangs.

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, has presented her with a ‘recognition of service’ certificate for her efforts.

The certificate says: “Congratulations on your promotion to Chief Superintendent and District Commander of Rotherham.

“On behalf of the Command Team at Sheffield and all those dedicated people you have worked alongside, I would like to thank you for all your efforts and support whilst here serving the communities of Sheffield.

“You will always be remembered as a charismatic leader with an ability to entertain.

“Rotherham’s gain is Sheffield’s loss.”