Selfish drivers who pose a risk to other roads users are being targeted by police

Roads Policing Officers are showing that the sky is the limit when it comes to the powers they will use to create safer roads.

Roads Policing Officers from the Operational Support Unit are one of eight forces who have secured an unmarked Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) tractor unit from National Highways that enables officers to see inside vehicles of a greater height, as well as those below them.

The weeklong operation, designed to tackle unsafe behaviour on the motorway network kick started today (3 March) and will continue for five days.

Last year police forces across the country captured 33, 254 offences recorded by police using the HGV cab.

Representatives from National Highways and South Yorkshire Police outside the Operational Support Unit complex

Roads Policing Acting Sergeant Rod McEnery said: “We take part in this operation at every opportunity as the cab provides a vantage point for those in higher vehicles.

“During our last operation we witnessed 244 offences, including people on a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving without due care and attention, including one driver who was using mobile phone with no hands on the wheel.”

While taking the vehicle on a short drive this morning, officers found one driver on their mobile phone, one driver not in proper control of their vehicle and one driver without a seatbelt on.

Acting Sgt McEnery added: “I urge drivers to think about how they would feel if they killed someone, as ultimately this is what can happen without your full attention being on the road.

