Missing man, James, was last seen on Wilkinson Road in the Broomhall area of Sheffield at around 4pm on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Launching a public appeal to find James this evening (Tuesday, June 13, 2023), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The 33-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with long hair and a beard. He was last known to be wearing a black / grey RAB jacket with a hood, black faded jeans and black trainers."
"Have you seen him? Any information can be reported to us through our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/"
Alternatively, you can call also call the force on 101, quoting incident number to quote is 440 of June 9, 2023.