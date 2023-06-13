The public are being asked for their help to trace a missing man who was last seen in Sheffield five days ago.

Missing man, James, was last seen on Wilkinson Road in the Broomhall area of Sheffield at around 4pm on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Launching a public appeal to find James this evening (Tuesday, June 13, 2023), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The 33-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with long hair and a beard. He was last known to be wearing a black / grey RAB jacket with a hood, black faded jeans and black trainers."

"Have you seen him? Any information can be reported to us through our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/"