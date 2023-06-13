News you can trust since 1887
James, Broomhall: Search to find missing man last seen in Sheffield five days ago

The public are being asked for their help to trace a missing man who was last seen in Sheffield five days ago.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:04 BST

Missing man, James, was last seen on Wilkinson Road in the Broomhall area of Sheffield at around 4pm on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Launching a public appeal to find James this evening (Tuesday, June 13, 2023), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The 33-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with long hair and a beard. He was last known to be wearing a black / grey RAB jacket with a hood, black faded jeans and black trainers."

"Have you seen him? Any information can be reported to us through our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/"

Alternatively, you can call also call the force on 101, quoting incident number to quote is 440 of June 9, 2023.

