Search for missing Sussex suspected sex offender thought to have moved to South Yorkshire

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have launched a hunt for a suspected sex offender who is thought to now be in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have today shared Sussex Police’s appeal to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is believed to be in the area.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “We are still searching for 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is wanted on suspicion of committing sexual offences in Sussex and failing to surrender to bail.

“He had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are trying to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is thoyught to be in South YorkshirePolice are trying to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is thoyught to be in South Yorkshire
Police are trying to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is thoyught to be in South Yorkshire | Sussex Police

“It is now believed he is in the county of South Yorkshire.”

They added anyone who sees Michael Peto or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 1386 of 04/05/2019.

South Yorkshire Police added: “Our colleagues at Sussex Police believe he may be in Sheffield.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceSouth YorkshireSussex
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice