Search for missing Sussex suspected sex offender thought to have moved to South Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police have today shared Sussex Police’s appeal to find 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is believed to be in the area.
Sussex Police said in a statement: “We are still searching for 64-year-old Michael Peto, who is wanted on suspicion of committing sexual offences in Sussex and failing to surrender to bail.
“He had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent.
“It is now believed he is in the county of South Yorkshire.”
They added anyone who sees Michael Peto or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 1386 of 04/05/2019.
South Yorkshire Police added: “Our colleagues at Sussex Police believe he may be in Sheffield.”