Search for missing Rotherham woman enters sixth week

Detectives are continuing their search for missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova who has not been seen since Boxing Day.

Officers believe Alena, 38, was in the Fitzwilliam Arms pub and hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, at around 8pm on December 26.

Alena Grlakova.

The last confirmed sighting of her was of her leaving the Travellers Inn pub on Rawmarsh Hill at around 6.20pm but officers are now investigating whether she made her way to the Fitzwilliam Arms later that evening.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Alena is a daughter, a sister, a friend and she hasn't been in touch with anyone who cares about her since Boxing Day.”

Temporary Supt Iain Chorlton said: “While our last confirmed sighting of Alena is still leaving the Travellers Public House on Rawmarsh Hill on Boxing Day, we are looking at whether she may have gone into the Fitzwilliam Arms later that evening.

“This comes following information received from members of the public and is just one of a number of lines of enquiry we continue to follow up.

“The information we have suggests she may have also asked for a lift from the pub and while we work to confirm this, I’d ask anyone who was in the pub that evening and who saw Alena to get in touch with us.

“It’s so important that people keep contacting us with information, we need your help to find Alena. Even the smallest piece of information could help us to find her.”

Anyone with any information should call the police incident room on 01709 443540, or police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of January 15.

People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.