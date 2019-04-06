Search for ‘key witness’ to Sheffield collision that caused death of woman 

Police are searching for a motorist they believe may ‘hold vital information’ about a crash that caused the death of a 31-year-old woman.

Pedestrian, Samantha Duxbury, was killed when she was hit by a black Subaru WRX STi on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, near to the junction with Normandale Road and Infirmary Road.

Samantha Duxbury was killed in a collision on Friday, January 11 this year

South Yorkshire Police have today issued an appeal to find the driver of a black Vauxhall Astra they believe may have drove past and witnessed the collision, which took place at around 8.30pm on Friday, January 11 this year.

The force says the Astra was manufactured between 2004 and 2010, and that only one of its lights above the rear registration plate was working, on the right hand side.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who is leading the enquiries, said: “We believe that the driver of this vehicle is a key witness to the events which led to this tragic incident.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and this person may hold vital information which would assist us greatly in our investigation.

“If you drove past this incident in a car matching the description, I urge you to get in contact with us.

“If you were travelling on Langsett Road in a black Astra, or a similar vehicle matching the description, around 8.10pm to 8.15pm on Friday 11 January, please contact DC Walker on 01709 443526 or 101 quoting incident number 817 of January 11, 2019.”

Ms Duxbury was pronounced dead at the scene, and prior to the collision taking place she had been with a 51-year-old man on Langsett Road.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder on the night of the collision, but was subsequently released from custody under investigation.





