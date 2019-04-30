Sea of floral tributes left at scene where Rotherham teenager killed in hit and run

Family and friends have left a sea of floral tributes at the scene where a ‘popular’ Rotherham teenager who had a ‘wonderful smile’ was killed in a hit and run.

Ryan Durkin, aged 15, was struck by a stolen silver BMW on Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, at around 11pm on Friday, April 19.

Floral tributes on Brinsworth Lane in Rotherham to Ryan Durkin who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen car. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A black Seat Ibiza also travelling along Brinsworth Lane then collided with Ryan as he lay in the road.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene.

Ryan, a Sheffield United fan, was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries but he died one week later, on Saturday, April 27.

Dozens of floral tributes, balloons and Sheffield United merchandise adorn railings on Brinsworth near to where he was killed.

Andy Richie, chief executive officer of the LEAP Multi Academy Trust, which runs Brinsworth Academy, which Ryan attended, said: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ryan.

“News of this tragedy has been felt across the academy and the whole Brinsworth community. The loss will be felt for a considerable time.”

He added: “Ryan was a quiet, popular student with a fun sense of humour.

“He had great potential and a bright future ahead of him, particularly in sport, where he was a crucial member of the school football team.

“He will be remembered by staff as a polite, well-mannered student with a wonderful smile.

Ryan Durkin

“Ryan was part of a very close knit group of loyal friends, who always look out for each other. We will continue to provide support to those needing it, in the coming weeks, as they deal with the loss of their friend.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ryan's family and friends at this time.”

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding, relating to an incident on Friday, April 12, when the vehicle involved in the Brinsworth collision was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,099 of April 19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.