Sculptures stolen during burglary at Sheffield gallery 

Two ceramic sculptures were stolen during a break-in at Sheffield art gallery on early yesterday morning, four days before the gallery was due to host an art exhibition.

Shop owner of Cupola Gallery in Hillsborough, Karen Sherwood said she only realised about the incident hours after the alarm went off but the police had arrived in time to secure the premises.

The Cupola Gallery in Hillsborough

"We have an alarm that goes straight to the police. When I woke up in the morning and turned my phone on, I saw the alert about the break-in," she said.

She said it was fortunate that the thieves did not manage to escape with more valuable items as she believed the sounds from the alarm scared them off.

"Apart from our destroyed front door and the sculptures, the thieves did not get anything else.

"We are shaken, but a far worse damage would upset me," said Karen.

The gallery, which is open for business as usual, has now put up a temporary door from an allotment while they wait for a new door.

"We are open, but we are letting the customers know that we are just less glamorous now," she laughed.

The gallery is hosting a pottery exhibition called "Vessel" on Friday.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed receiving report on the burglary.

It said: “Police were called at 2.42am yesterday to reports that the intruder alarm had been triggered at Cupola Gallery, Sheffield. Officers attended and secured the property. Enquiries are ongoing.”