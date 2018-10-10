Scooter seized on Sheffield estate as part of crackdown on illegal off-road motorbikes

Police seized a scooter from a Sheffield estate as part of a crackdown on illegal off-road motorbikes and scooters.

Police seized this scooter in Gleadless.

Officers from the Gleadless Valley neighbourhood police team seized this scooter on Spring Close View, Gleadless, on Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter the force said: “Gleadless Valley neighbourhood police team will be targetting individuals who continue to use illegal off road bikes and uninsured bikes/scooters in the Gleadless Valley area.”