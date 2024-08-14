Scooter and e-bikes gang set off police probe over crime and antisocial behaviour from Broomhill to Fulwood
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they have received reports of a gang which have sparked complaints across an area ranging from Broomhill and Crookes to Fulwood.
South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team said in a statement: “Our team are aware of reports regarding crime and antisocial behaviour being committed by a group using e-bikes / scooters in the Crookes, Broomhill, Crosspool and Fulwood areas.
“We are keen to identify those involved, and currently looking to tackle the issue. If you have any information regarding the group, then please do not hesitate to contact us.”
You can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 if you have information