Yobs using e-bikes and scooters for crime and antisocial behaviour have prompted a police investigation across several Sheffield neighbourhoods.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they have received reports of a gang which have sparked complaints across an area ranging from Broomhill and Crookes to Fulwood.

Police said they have been linked to both committing crime and nuisance behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team said in a statement: “Our team are aware of reports regarding crime and antisocial behaviour being committed by a group using e-bikes / scooters in the Crookes, Broomhill, Crosspool and Fulwood areas.

“We are keen to identify those involved, and currently looking to tackle the issue. If you have any information regarding the group, then please do not hesitate to contact us.”

You can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 if you have information