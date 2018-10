Police seized a scooter and a car as part of an operation in a Sheffield suburb.

Sheffield North East neigbourhood police team said a scooter, which was ‘continually being seen ridden in anti-social manner’ and a car, which failed to stopped for officers, were both seized in Parson Cross on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Hunt still on for Sheffield sex attacker – six days after assault

The car was found abandoned before police seized it.