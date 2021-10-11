Scheme launched to stop domestic abusers in Doncaster prisons terrorising victims with letters from jail
A scheme launched in Yorkshire to stop jailed domestic abusers contacting their victims from jail should be rolled out nationwide, a senior figure has said.
North Yorkshire Police has launched a framework to share information between seven prisons, including four in Doncaster, in a bid to stop prisoners writing to their domestic abuse victims.
Its creator, former prison staff member Chris Robinson, pitched the idea after regularly witnessing inmates contacting former partners and victims.
Now, domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales Nicole Jacobs has said the practice should become the norm for all prisons.
Under the current scheme, prisons are now given an offender’s details as well as their victims contact information by North Yorkshire Police.
From there, a block is put on the victim’s information which prevents them from being contacted by anyone in the jail.
Seven prisons have reportedly signed up to the scheme – HMP Hull, Leeds, Doncaster, Lindholme, Moorland, Moorland, Hatfield and Wealstun.
Ms Jacobs, who became the first domestic abuse commissioner earlier this year, called for the scheme to be used more widely.
She said: “I have heard all kinds of horror stories over the years about continued abuse and control of domestic abuse victims from perpetrators who are in prison.
“A scheme that keeps survivors safe from abusers after they h ave been jailed should be the bare minimum that victims can expect.
“No-one should have to be subjected to a bombardment of letters, emails or phone calls from a perpetrator, either inside or outside of jail.”