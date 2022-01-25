Scawsby crash: Police in Doncaster seek van driver after woman, 33, dies following collision on Barnsley Road
Police in South Yorkshire are seeking a potential witness to a crash, after a 33-year-old woman died.
A white Vauxhall Vivaro and a pedestrian, who was believed to have been in the middle of the road, were involved in a collision on the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby, Doncaster, on Saturday, November 13, at 3.22am.
The pedestrian – a woman, aged 33 – was taken to hospital following the crash, which happened opposite Emily Drive, but she later died.
Police are trying to trace the driver of the van, pictured, which was heading from the direction of Doncaster and Scawsby towards the A1 Motorway near Ridgewood School.
They believe the driver may have seen the woman in the road.
Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a woman in a grey dressing gown on Barnsley Road that night.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 133 of November 13, 2021.