A white Vauxhall Vivaro and a pedestrian, who was believed to have been in the middle of the road, were involved in a collision on the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby, Doncaster, on Saturday, November 13, at 3.22am.

The pedestrian – a woman, aged 33 – was taken to hospital following the crash, which happened opposite Emily Drive, but she later died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in South Yorkshire are trying to trace the driver of this van, who they believe may have witnessed a collision on Barnsley Road in Scawsby, Doncaster, in which a 33-year-old woman was fatally injured

Police are trying to trace the driver of the van, pictured, which was heading from the direction of Doncaster and Scawsby towards the A1 Motorway near Ridgewood School.

They believe the driver may have seen the woman in the road.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a woman in a grey dressing gown on Barnsley Road that night.

Police in South Yorkshire are trying to trace the driver of this van, who they believe may have witnessed a collision on Barnsley Road in Scawsby, Doncaster, in which a 33-year-old woman was fatally injured