A prolific shoplifter who ignored a court order banning her from a chain of stores has been jailed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Connor was arrested last weekend (November 23) after multiple breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prolific shoplifter Sarah Connor has been jailed | SYP

She was charged with six counts of theft, which she pleaded guilty to at Doncaster Magistrates' Court two days later Monday (November 25).

Connor's offending saw her target One Stop stores in Doncaster and take random assortments of expensive items, including tubs of Lurpak butter, Yankee candles and packets of chocolate digestives.

These thefts were a direct breach of a CBO handed to Connor in September, which banned her from entering any One Stop stores in the city, with Connor also admitting three breaches in court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor has already been in prison twice this year for shoplifting offences, and is behind bars again after being handed a three-month sentence by magistrates.

Sergeant Chris Rogers, of the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "Connor has shown absolutely no regard for shop workers or local businesses with her prolific and reckless offending.

"The majority of her crimes were committed in Edlington but she has also been shoplifting in areas around Doncaster city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the offences she committed were caught on CCTV and I'm glad she has been brought to justice for the thefts and the breaches of the order given due to the repeated nature of her offending.

"CBOs are not handed out lightly and I hope this shows our communities that we will not tolerate any breaches of these orders.

"She will likely now spend Christmas behind bars and I hope this stint in prison allows her to think about her crimes and the impact it has on innocent shop workers who should never have to deal with criminals like Connor in the workplace."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor, aged 40, of no fixed abode, remains subject to a CBO which prevents her from entering any One Stop store in Doncaster and the Home Bargains store in Edlington. The order will stay in place until September 11, 2027.