This is the moment a man walked down a major Doncaster town centre road waving a huge plank of wood in the air.

A concerned eyewitness said the man was on Carr House Road for around 30 minutes at around 5.30pm on Friday.

An eyewitness filmed this footage to make the public aware.

She said he was threatening members of the public and passing cars.

She added: “People need be aware for his and their safety.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.