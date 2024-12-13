Safe space bus launched to enhance safety for women and girls in Barnsley

A new initiative to improve the safety of women and girls in Barnsley’s evening and nighttime economy has been launched with the introduction of a Safe Spaces bus.

The service, which provides a secure and welcoming environment, will be available on select dates throughout December.

The safe spaces bus will be stationed at the top of Cheapside, near the bottom of Peel Square, from 9pm to 3am.

The facility will offer a safe retreat for women and girls, with access to tea, coffee, flip-flops, phone charging, and a place to wait for a taxi. While the service prioritises women, males who are in need will not be turned away.

To ensure a safe atmosphere, a female security guard will be present, along with two staff members from Barnsley Council’s community safety team, one of whom will always be a woman, ensuring a minimum of two females on-site at all times.

The bus will be available on the following dates in December: 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, and 31st.

This initiative aims to offer peace of mind for women and girls during late-night outings, fostering a safer environment and providing support when it is most needed.