A woman given a life sentence for the murder of 24-year-old Sacad Ali feigned surprise and lied about her name to police upon arrest, bodyworn camera footage shows.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Moore denied murder but was unanimously found guilty after a trial, and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (November 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two teenage boys, 18-year-old Barney Griffin and Jack Douglas, aged 17, also pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder earlier this year.

Rebecca Moore | SYP

The boys were drug dealers for the Frank drug line, and Moore was closely aligned to it due to her crack cocaine addiction, the court heard.

The trio hatched the plan to attack Mr Ali as they believed him to be dealing drugs on their turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griffin and Douglas attacked the victim with large knives, after he was lured out to Ponderosa park by Moore.

Jack Douglas | SYP

Mr Ali also came armed, but backed away upon accepting he was outnumbered, and “pleaded for his life”.

Moore watched from a distance of around 30 metres as 16 stab wounds were inflicted on Mr Ali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their plan to cause “really serious harm” evolved into murder when an artery in Mr Ali’s leg was severed, and he could not be saved.

Barney Griffin | SYP

While in prison, Moore, aged 25, said ‘her boys’ had stabbed Mr Ali in the leg because he should not have been ‘selling on her turf,’ the court had previously been told.

The Ali family only learned of his drug dealing after he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother, Hani, described him son as a ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ brother and son, and spoke of his siblings and loved ones, struggling to come to terms with the prospect of a life without him.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, the Recorder of Sheffield, jailed Moore, formerly of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, for life and fixed her minimum term at 15 years.

Ms Ali described her son Sacad as a ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ brother and son | Submit

Due to their age, Judge Richardson told Griffin and Douglas, formerly of Brightholmlee Lane, Wharncliffe Side, that while they would, in effect receive a life sentence, it would be referred to as detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas received a minimum term of 15 years, while Griffin received one of 16 years.

South Yorkshire Police’s bodyworn camera footage shows the moment Moore was arrested.

The two teenagers handed themselves in after her arrest.