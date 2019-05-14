A Ryanair passenger screamed he was going to kill everyone on board the flight as he was detained by fellow passengers.

Footage of the man, travelling on a flight from Manchester to Gran Canaria on May 4, was shared by terrified passenger Jodie Fisher.

In the video the man can be heard saying he will killl ‘every single one of you’ and ‘I will literally burn your house down'.

Shocked passengers said that the man tried to hit a stewardess with a fire extinguisher and open one of the plane doors.

While being restrained, the man said that he will ‘literally fight every one of you and kill you, and you don’t think I’m joking’.

The passengers reportedly had to hold the man down for 45 minutes as his tirade continued. He was then taken into custody by police after the plane landed.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Jodie said: “I could hear this guy at the front of the plane shouting and screaming things at other passengers.

"He came to the front of the plane and started throwing cups all over the floor of the plane.

"There were three members of cabin crew - one male and two females, but they were all Spanish so I think they struggled to understand him.

"He grabbed hold of my top and ripped it. He broke my phone and ripped my watch off my wrist.

"He bit my sister on the arm and he was about to bite me on the leg before a man and a woman came over and jumped on him.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: "The crew of this flight from Manchester to Gran Canaria on May 4 requested police assistance upon landing after a passenger became disruptive mid-flight.

"The safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

"This passenger has been banned from flying with Ryanair again and this is now a matter for local police."