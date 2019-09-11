Rush-hour chaos on Sheffield roundabout as driver smashes into police car
Motorists are reporting rush-hour chaos on a Sheffield roundabout after a driver crashed into a police car.
A silver Volkswagen Golf and a BMW squad car have both been heavily damaged in the crash on Moore Street roundabout this afternoon at around 2.30pm.
Around six police cars, a police van and the dog unit have all been in attendance as well as an ambulance.
The crash is causing huge delays in the area and police have urged motorists to avoid the scene.
Three people have been arrested for failing to stop for officers and theft of a motor vehicle.
They have been taken to hospital for check ups but their injuries are not thought to be serious.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.
More to follow.