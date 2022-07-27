The burglary took place at around 5.25am on Thursday, July 7, when it is reported a man entered Rudy’s Pizza on Division Street through an insecure window.

Launching an appeal today (Wednesday, July 27), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Once inside, the suspect stole several spirit bottles, before making off with them.

“Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image, as it is believed he may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.”

Police officers are investigating a burglary at Rudy's Pizza on Division Street, Sheffield

Rudy's Pizza opened just five days before the break-in.

Ahead the launch, the excited owners described the restaurant as a ‘relaxed neighbourhood pizzeria’.

Before the official opening, Victoria Eyres, general manager of Rudy’s, said: “We’re overwhelmed with the response to bringing Rudy’s to Sheffield this summer and can’t wait to fire up the oven.”