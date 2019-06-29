Round up of the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates court
The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between June 21 and 25.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
James Leaver: aged 34, of Norwood Crescent, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to report an accident, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Levi Brinsley Grossett: aged 34, of Southey Hall Road, Firth Park, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, failed to surrender to court, theft, 28 days in prison, £68.40 compensation, £100 costs.
Rebecca Margaret Kerrigan: aged 30, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Jasmine Moore: aged 23, of Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
Mohammed Mumin: aged 29, of Torksey Road, Firth Park, theft, attempted theft, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.
Sean Ronald Evans: aged 36, of Woodland Drive, Birley, carried a machete in a public place without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the machete.
Paul Lumley: aged 50, of Reader Crescent, Swinton, Rotherham, assaulted an emergency care assistant acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £200 compensation.
Robert James Bower: aged 30, of Moorhouse Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, criminal damage, restraining order imposed, £300 fine, £100 compensation, £115 costs.
Molly Costello: aged 23, of Shirecliffe Road, Burngreave, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £360 fine, £121 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Carrie Louise Darlow: aged 36, of Mahon Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £115 costs.
Daniel George Graham: aged 26, of Delves Drive, Beighton, criminal damage, £350 fine, £500 compensation, £120 costs.
Jordan Hydes: aged 23, of Lump Lane, Grenoside, breach of non-molestation order, £200 fine, £115 costs.
Danny Kerr: aged 22, of Bowden Wood Road, Darnall, drink driving, £348 fine, £119 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Pamela Laver: aged 56, of Primrose Avenue, Firth Park, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Peter Taylor-Dalton: aged 23, of Woodland Drive, Kingstone, Barnsley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Daryl Lewis Curtis: aged 37, of Walling Road, Shiregreen, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison, community order, revoked, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight months.
Leroy Marcus McFarlane: aged 40, of Foxglove Road, Firth Park, failed to comply with a direction given under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.
Jacob Badkan: aged 21, of Bethel Road, Rotherham East, Rotherham, carried an imitation handgun in a public place without lawful authority, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the imitation handgun.
Hal Cave: aged 27, of Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 19 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Tyrel Elliot: aged 21, of White Thorns Close, Beauchief, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, order for the destruction of the drug.
Simon Smith: aged 38, of Kingswood, Firbeck, Rotherham, breach of a domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Matthew Lee Buxton: aged 33, of Toll Gate Court, Pitsmoor, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.
Brett Lee Wheeler: aged 41, of Kestrel Green, Sky Edge, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Nathan Andrews: aged 32, of Whitehall Way, Wingfield, Rotherham, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Gavin Bottomley: aged 36, of Victoria Road, Beighton, production of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Lee Lawrenson: aged 18, of Southey Hall Road, Firth Park, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £400 compensation, £50 costs,
Richard Staniforth: aged 41, of Lowedges Drive, Beauchief, criminal damage, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
David Andrew West: aged 37, of Barrie Road, Firth Park, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Jordan Kelvin Wheatcroft: aged 35, of Beckton Avenue, Waterthorpe, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £350 compensation, £170 costs.
Paul Stephen Mickle: aged 30, of Scholfield Crescent, Maltby, Rotherham, took a vehicle without consent and before the vehicle was returned an accident occurred, criminal damage, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, £350 compensation.
Jake Anthony Crowder: aged 22, of Gresley Road, Lowedges, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order revoked, £85 costs.