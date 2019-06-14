Round up of the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates court
The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between June 10 and 11
Sheffield
Addresses Sheffield unless stated.
Bledar Duraku: aged 21, of no fixed address, production of a class B drug, committed to detention in a young offender institution for 26 weeks, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Bradley Hollis: aged 29, of Lane End, Chapeltown, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, order for the destruction of the drug.
Bartosz Napieralski: aged 27, of no fixed address, carried a folding lock knife in public without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the folding lock knife.
Zara Jade Kirton: aged 33, of Morrison Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, failed to provide a specimen of breath, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.
Clark Thomas Oliver: aged 33, of Cherry Brook, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Emma Reid: aged 38, of Lister Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another to cause them to fear for their personal safety, failed to surrender to custody, theft, 18 weeks in prison, £735 costs.
Scott Fenton: aged 24, of Ingsfield Lane, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Gabriella Tokarova: aged 20, of Stanley Street, Moorgate, Rotherham, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £52.82 compensation.
Malachi Issachar Mikey Brown: aged 29, of Batemoor Road, Beauchief, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Bradley Burke: aged 25, of Newlands Drive, Richmond, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £200 compensation, £105 costs.
Alison Clegg: aged 38, of Arundel Road, Chapeltown, production of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Mohamad El-Rabih: aged 20, of Sutherland Road, Burngreave, carried a lock knife in public without lawful authority, possession of a class B drug, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirment with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the lock knife, order for the destruction of the drug.
Kaiser Hussain: aged 28, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditonally for six months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Mohammad Hussain: aged 32, of Stanley Street, Moorgate, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £52.82 compensation, £40 costs.
Mark Stepheson: aged 36, of Arundel Road, Chapeltown, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Paul Withers: aged 26, of Halsall Drive, Darnall, drink driving, £425 fine, £127 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Steven Wragg: aged 43, of Oakbrook Road, Fulwood, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
Lee Aaron Barber: aged 37, of Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Jordan Philip Carr: aged 34, of Villiers Close, Arbourthorne, drug drivng, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.
Charlotte Halfpenny: aged 38, of Woodstock Road, Nether Edge, carried a knife in public without lawful authority, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £170 costs.
Peter Horsley: aged 36, of Hollowgate, Wellgate, Rotherham, criminal damage, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.
Sarah McNeill: aged 35, of High Nook Road, Dinnington, drug driving, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Nathan Thompson: aged 25, of Leslie Road, Hillsborough, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £180 fine, £30 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Ricky Young: aged 23, of Spalton Road, Parkgate, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
Mindaugas Jurenas: aged 31, of Lowfield Farm Close, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £170 costs.
Andrew Liversidge: aged 53, of Josephine Road, Rotherham West, Rotherham, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £170 costs.
Glen Marsh: aged 47, of Kyle Crescent, Parson Cross, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.
Leighton Mellor: aged 26, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, breach of restraining order, £80 fine, £70 costs.
Shabnam Basharat: aged 35, of Richmond Park Drive, Woodhouse, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £150 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Pawel Blazejewicz: aged 34, of Exeter Place, Broomhill, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditonally for six months, £20 costs, £50 fine.