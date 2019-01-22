Rotherham woman not seen since Christmas Day

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Rotherham woman who has not been seen since Christmas Day.

Alena Grlakova, 38, was last seen on December, 25 2018, when she left a friend’s house on Thompson Drive in Swinton.

She told friends she was travelling into Rotherham but has not been heard from since.

She is described as having blonde shoulder length hair and being of a slim build.

She has distinctive tattoos on her hands, one being her own name, the other her daughters – “Stella”.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of January 15.