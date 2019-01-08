Rotherham woman found dead at hotel

A Rotherham woman has been found dead in the grounds of a hotel.

The body of Emma McNally was discovered in the gardens at Derwent Manor Hotel, near Consett, County Durham at around 5am on Sunday.

Derwent Manor Hotel, near Consett, County Durham. Picture: Google.

The death of the 36-year-old, who is from Rotherham, is not thought to be suspicious.

A post-mortem into the death of Ms McNally, who is believed to have worked as a tattoo artist, is yet to take place.

Once it has been completed, an inquest will then by held by South Northumberland coroner Eric Armstrong.

Police tape was put up around play equipment and across part of the gardens after the discovery.

While officers searched the nearby play area, a wedding was ongoing within the hotel.