The allegation came from a visiting Cambridge United fan.

A statement from the club read: “Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter during Saturday’s game at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United are investigating alleged racist abuse at the club's AESSEAL New York Stadium during the match against Cambridge United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“The club will now investigate the incident and work closely with South Yorkshire Police to bring anyone guilty of such a claim to justice.”