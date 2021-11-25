The 16-year-old boy must serve two years in a young offenders’ detention centre after the incident in Rotherham town centre in July.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted one count of Section 18 wounding with intent in relation to the stabbing, which happened on July 8.

Police were called out after the stabbing on Spring Walk, and the 39-year-old male victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious stab wounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy has been locked up for a stabbing on Spring Walk, Rotherham

The boy was arrested a short time later and was charged with the stabbing on July 11.

He has since been remanded in custody.

South Yorkshire Police temporary Det Sgt Tom Jordan said: “This incident rightly caused a great deal of concern among the local community and I’m pleased the perpetrator is now serving time for his actions.

“Knife crime is not tolerated in South Yorkshire and it’s important young people are educated about the dangers of carrying a knife.

“If you have concerns or suspicions about anyone you know, please contact police.”

Another two boys were arrested at the time, and have since been released pending no further action.

Police were this month cracking down on knife crime across South Yorkshire under a scheme called Operation Sceptre, which aims to take knives off the street.