Rotherham surrender collects 14 knives and several random kitchen tools

A knife surrender in Rotherham has attracted an interesting mix of blades today.

Rotherham’s neighbourhood policing teams collected 14 knives, three food peelers, one can opener, one spiked stand and a pair of food mixer paddles today at Fitzwilliam Square.

A mixed bag was collected at the surrender in Rotherham today

The ‘knife and tool drop off’ was organised by the PCSO team following requests from concerned residents.

The haul includes what appears to be a zombie knife.

In a tweet Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Police said: Final haul from the 'knife surrender' held today at Fitzwilliam Square. 14 knives, three peelers, one can opener, one spiked stand and strangely a pair of food mixer paddles?

“All now taken and booked in for destruction.”

South Yorkshire Police launched the scheme in 2017 in a 'zero tolerance' approach to the weapons on Sheffield's streets.

Under the scheme, anyone can hand a blade over to the police exempt from prosecution.

However police have said the knives will be forensically examined, which could lead to prosecutions.

At the 2017 launch Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said: “I would urge anyone who may be in possession of knives or bladed weapons, such as daggers, swords, axes, that may have been passed down as family heirlooms and are no longer wanted, to please make use of the surrender and hand them in.

"To prevent them from falling into the wrong hands and being used in criminality.”