Majid Ahmed, from Wharncliffe Hill, near Rotherham town centre, said he had used the illegal drug because he was unable to stop the pain any other way.

Ahmed, aged 36, was found in possession of heroin by police on September 20 last year after they had spoken to him about an unrelated matter, Rob Coyne, prosecuting, told Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Stabbing victim Majid Ahmed, of Wharncliffe Hill, Rotherham, turned to heroin to deal with the pain of his injury, Sheffield magistrates heard. PIctured is Sheffield Magistrates Court (Picture: Google)

He said: “He was arrested, and found in possession of heroin, which he said was for his own personal use, and helps him with pain relief.”

Louisa Giblin, in mitigation, told the hearing that Ahmed had suffered stabbing injuries in May 2020.

Majid Ahmed ‘struggling to manage the pain’

She said: “He was struggling to manage the pain and was not in receipt of pain killers that were strong enough for it. He was not aware of its addictive nature. He spoke to his GP and immediately made efforts to withdraw from it.”

She said that he still suffered as a result of his injuries that he had sustained two years ago.

District judge Tim Spruce told Ahmed that he had not been in trouble since the incident last September, and that previous to that, he had been clear of trouble since 2017. He added that he had pleaded guilty to possession of heroin at the first opportunity, and that he would take that into account.