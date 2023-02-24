A man is in hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police were called when the man presented himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds at around 8.30pm on Thursday, February 23. It was established the man was shot on Whybourne Grove, near Wellgate in the town centre, which officers closed earlier this morning as they began their enquiries.

The latest reports state the man is still in hospital, but his injuries “are not thought to be serious or life-threatening”. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway and anyone who holds information about what happened is asked to contact police using live chat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 907 of 23 February 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force is appealing for members of the public who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to get in touch to help with the investigation.

A man has been shot in Rotherham and is now in hospital