Three brothers from Sheffield have been charged with a total of 29 child sex offences allegedly linked to grooming in Rotherham.

The National Crime Agency says the three brothers from Meersbrook were charged at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today (March 29)

Amar Ilyas, aged 39, has been charged with 20 offences including 12 counts of rape and three of indecent assault.Kamar Ilyas, 36, has been charged with five offences including one count of rape, while Kamran Ilyas, 35, has been charged with four offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The offences relate to four individuals who are alleged to have been sexually abused between 2003 and 2007.The charges were brought as part of Operation Stovewood by the National Crime Agency.

Two brothers from Sheffield have been charged in connection with allegations said to relate to child grooming in Rotherham

It is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK, with officers investigating allegations of CSA in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

The full list of charges brought against the brothers are:

Amar Ilyas, charged with:• Raping of a girl aged under 13 (x5)• Raping a girl aged 13-15 (x5)• Raping a female aged under 16 (x2)• Engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 (x4)• Possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence• Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16• Indecent assault on woman over 16 years of age (x2)

Kamar Ilyas, charged with:• Rape of a girl aged under 13• Engaging in penetrative sexual activity with girl under 13 (x2)• Engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 (x2)

