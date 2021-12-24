The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, was the subject of a widely spread video on social media in September this year showing a scrap at a Rotherham school.

In the middle of a circle made up of around 50 other jeering pupils, the teenager was filmed taking a running kick at the victim’s head, followed by three more punts to his head and upper body.

Sheffield Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday, December 22 how the young man carried out the attack after the victim had been knocked down following a fight with another boy, while the whole incident was filmed on another pupil’s mobile phone.

Prosecution counsel Rob Coyne said: "[The victim] admits he started the fight and landed the first blow against [another boy], but he was rapidly overpowered and came off worse.

"[The defendant’s] involvement is that while that boy is on the floor, dazed and offering no opposition, he is seen to run and deliver two hard kicks to his head.”

The 15-year-old’s defense counsel, Karen Moxon-Smith, described the schoolyard scene, saying: “In many ways he was caught up in the moment, surrounded by 50 to 60 other children with mobile phones, all jeering, teachers getting involved trying to separate the other parties… Unfortunately, in his own words, he just lost it.”

The victim in the case was taken to hospital but suffered no serious injuries.

A video of the fight was widely shared on social media, and the 15-year-old pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

When asked if he had anything to say, the young defendant said: “I sincerely regret my actions. Lots of things were happening that were getting bottled up. I’m doing better and I find it a lot easier to cope with my emotions now.”

Sitting magistrate Liz Arundale said: “Kicking someone in the head when they’re on the ground is completely unacceptable.

"You are lucky he was not more seriously injured or you would be in a very different situation today.”