Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh: Woman left injured following crash on busy South Yorkshire road

Police are appealing for information, following a South Yorkshire collision that left a woman injured.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 21:31 BST

The collision took place on Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh in the early hours of Saturday, June 10, 2023, with South Yorkshire Police receiving a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service concerning the incident at 12.55am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed the victim and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to emergency services’ arrival.

 "The victim was later identified and taken to hospital; her injuries are not life threatening."

Enquiries to ascertain the circumstances of the collision are underway and anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling police on 101, quoting incident number 149 of June 10, 2023.

