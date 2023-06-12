Police are appealing for information, following a South Yorkshire collision that left a woman injured.

The collision took place on Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh in the early hours of Saturday, June 10, 2023, with South Yorkshire Police receiving a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service concerning the incident at 12.55am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed the victim and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to emergency services’ arrival.

"The victim was later identified and taken to hospital; her injuries are not life threatening."