Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, and more than 60 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest escalated into a riot attended by more than 700 people on August 4, 2024.

The images below largely appear to have been captured using bodyworn cameras worn by officers policing the incident.

South Yorkshire Police now want to speak to people pictured below.

Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them?

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Please make note of the number in each photo when you make contact.