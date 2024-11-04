Rotherham riots: 21 more people police want to speak to about disorder outside Rotherham asylum hotel

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 15:15 BST

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying these people over a riot outside an asylum seeker hotel this summer.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, and more than 60 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest escalated into a riot attended by more than 700 people on August 4, 2024.

The images below largely appear to have been captured using bodyworn cameras worn by officers policing the incident.

South Yorkshire Police now want to speak to people pictured below.

Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them?

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024.

Please make note of the number in each photo when you make contact.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:PeoplePoliceRotherhamHoliday Inn ExpressSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice