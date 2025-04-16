Rotherham riot: Teenagers as young as 16 charged over disorder at Manvers hotel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The riot in Manvers last August shocked the country, as hundreds descended on the Holiday Inn Express hotel where they hurled missiles at police and attempted to set fire to the building with people inside.
Since then 108 people have been charged.
Out of those, 89 have been sentenced - with their jail terms totalling more than 218 years.
The five latest people charged are:
- Scott Jones, 38, of James Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 23.
- A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. He will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on April 30.
- Callum Bacon, 18, of Wilkinson Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and arson. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 23.
- A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on April 30.
- Matthew Crossland, 32, of Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, is charged with violent disorder and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 20.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.