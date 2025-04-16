Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five more people - including some as young as 16 years old - have been charged over the riot at a Rotherham hotel last year.

The riot in Manvers last August shocked the country, as hundreds descended on the Holiday Inn Express hotel where they hurled missiles at police and attempted to set fire to the building with people inside.

Since then 108 people have been charged.

Out of those, 89 have been sentenced - with their jail terms totalling more than 218 years.

The five latest people charged are:

- Scott Jones, 38, of James Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 23.

Events and meetups across Sheffield were cancelled over rumours of further right-wing demonstrations in the city. It came after a violent riot in Rotherham’s Manvers area on Sunday August 4 which was attended by 700 people. More than 50 police officers were injured and tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to a Holiday Inn Express hotel that houses asylum seekers. Scores of rioters have since been jailed. | Getty

- A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. He will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on April 30.

- Callum Bacon, 18, of Wilkinson Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and arson. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 23.

- A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on April 30.

- Matthew Crossland, 32, of Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, is charged with violent disorder and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

