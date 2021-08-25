Rotherham property raided over suspected drug activity

Police in Rotherham executed a warrant in an effort to disrupt suspected drug activity.

Officers from the Fortify team with the help from the Tactical Support Group (TSG) executed a warrant to search a property in Marlowe Road, Herringthorpe this morning, following reports of drug dealing activity.

Acting Sergeant Darren Walker from the Fortify team said: "Although no illicit items were found today, warrants like this send a clear message to those involved in the distribution and sale of illegal drugs.

"During the warrant, the home owner's dog ran off towards a busy street, so officers had the additional task of bringing her home safely while searching the property.

"I'm glad to report that after a short search, she was returned home safe and well.

"We will continue to follow up on all reports of drug dealing and rely on the continued support of the public to provide information for us to act upon.

"Drug dealing is certainly not a victimless crime and we often see vulnerable people exploited for the gain of criminals."

Operation Fortify is a dedicated partnership effort to target and disrupt organised crime in South Yorkshire.

The police also encouraged the members of the public to play their part by keeping them informed.

They said: “If you think you can help us identify those involved in the distribution of illegal drugs, it is essential you come forward and tell us what you know.