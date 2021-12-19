Rotherham police look for woman in connection to supermarket racist assault

Police in Rotherham have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in connection to an assault at Tesco in Drummond Street.

By Julia Armstrong
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 9:29 pm

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that on November 5 at around 12pm, the victim, a woman in her 30s, was inside the lift at the supermarket when she asked a woman not to enter the lift due to her concerns around Covid.

“The woman then entered the lift, hit her with her trolley, pushed her and made racist comments towards her.

The woman that police want to speak to in relation to an assault in a Tesco store in Drummond Street, Rotherham

“We now want to speak to the woman in the CCTV images as we believe she may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“Do you recognise her?”

If you can help, call 101, quoting incident number 322 of November 5.

If you want to report crime or suspicious activity, you can also contact Crimestoppers with the information anonymously.

You can do this by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by going online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

