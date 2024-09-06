Police in Rotherham have issued an update after it was reported a 10-year-old boy was chased after school by a masked man with a weapon.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, South Yorkshire Police received a call from a 10-year-old boy who reported being chased by an unknown male in the Aston area after school.

It was reported to the force that a man was seen wearing a black face covering and was in possession of a weapon.

Investigators have carried out multiple enquiries including CCTV trawls in the area. A force spokesperson confirmed the evidence gathered to date “did not take place as described”.

They added: “The boy and his family are receiving appropriate support.

“We have stepped up patrols in the local community and you will continue to see our officers in the area over the coming days and weeks. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information which could assist officers with their enquiries is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 568 of September 3, 2024, when getting in touch.