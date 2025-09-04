Officers following a vehicle driving suspiciously arrested man thought to be in possession of an illegal air weapon.

Police took part in mobile hotspot patrols on Monday evening (September 1) in the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

Their efforts were coordinated by South Yorkshire Police’s GRIP team, which is funded by the Home Office to increase police patrols in areas which suffer higher rates of the most serious violence (MSV) and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Officers’ attention was drawn to a driven which is described as being driven in ‘a suspicious manner’.

The vehicle was requested to stop and on approach to the car, an imitation firearm, which was later determined to be an air weapon suspected of being above the legal power output, was sighted leading to a search of the driver and the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a bag of cannabis.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs, possessing Class B or C drugs and possessing an imitation firearm.

Inspector Ashley Franklin, who leads the GRIP Team, said: "These extra patrols help put our officers in areas that have been identified at hotspots using years of data.

"They also provide a key opportunity for us to engage with you, our local communities. We know these patrols have a real impact - allowing us to break down barriers and provide support where needed."