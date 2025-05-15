Rotherham: Police appeal for information on man wanted for shoplifting
Liam Walsh, who also goes by the names Levi West, Levi Fox, and Kevin Walsh, is wanted in connection with several shoplifting offences, and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
Walsh, 25, is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, slim, with short black hair, and clean shaven.
He is known to frequent the Wingfield area of Rotherham.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Walsh recently or knows where he might be staying.
“If you see Walsh, or have any other information that could help us find him, please call 101 or get in touch online via our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
“Please quote incident number 748 of 4 May 2025 when you get in touch.”
Information can also be shared anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
