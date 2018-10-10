Rotherham pizza shop staff threatended with knife in armed robbery

Staff at a Rotherham pizza shop were threatened with a knife during a terrifying armed robbery.

A man entered Domino’s Pizza, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 9.

Laughton Road, Dinnington. Picture: Google.

He demanded cash and threatened staff with a knife but was challenged before leaving empty handed.

The incident comes after a man riding a child’s scooter raided the Salvation Army charity shop on Laughton Road, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Theives also drove a car into the entrance of the town’s Tesco supermarket and stole cigarettes, mobile phones and computer games at around 2.05am on Sunday, October 7.

But detectives said the incidents were not being treated as linked ‘at this time’.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1017 of October 9.