Two neighbours were assaulted when they confronted five suspects who broke into a home in Rotherham.

At around 6.45pm on February 15, five offenders forced entry to the property on Park Drive, Swallownest, in a bid to steal jewellery and cash.

However, it was then that two neighbours who heard the break-in and went to investigate, where they were assaulted by the suspects. They were punched and had items thrown at their faces, causing head and facial injuries. One of the victims, a 64-year-old woman, needed hospital treatment as a result.

The suspects are believed to have then left the scene in a white SUV-type vehicle they used to arrive at the scene.

Now, South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who lives locally and who may have seen this vehicle, or hold CCTV or video doorbell footage, to get in touch.

Several items of distinctive jewellery were taken, including a yellow gold ring with a blue sapphire set in the band surrounded by small diamonds, a square-fronted signet ring with a small pattern in the bottom corner and a small stone in the centre, a yellow and white gold twisted neck chain, a yellow gold ring with a flat, gold flower on the front, a yellow gold band which twists and has two stones in the front, and a yellow gold half sovereign on a twisted golden chain.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have been offered these items for sale or seen these items being sold.