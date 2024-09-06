Rotherham murder investigation: Man, 46, re-arrested over fatal stabbing of Paul Sharp
Paul Sharp was found seriously injured and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a property on Redscope Crescent on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7.40am.
A post-mortem examination later confirmed Paul died as a result of being stabbed.
Yesterday, Thursday, September 5, officers investigating his death made a further arrest.
A 46-year-old man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
The four other people arrested as part of the murder investigation have been released from enquiries with no further action, police said.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to urge the public to come forward with any information that may help.
“Are you a local resident or were you in the area and may have witnessed something that day that may help our investigation?”
Anyone with information can get in touch via the force’s online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 153 of October 25, 2023.
You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or completing an online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.