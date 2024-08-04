Rotherham MP’s ‘concern’ over ‘escalating violence’ at Manvers hotel

Rotherham’s MP says she is ‘extremely concerned’ at ‘escalating violence’ at a hotel housing asylum seekers today.

Sarah Champion, Rotherham’s MP, made the statement as tensions escalated outside the Holiday Inn at Wath-upon Dearne, following demonstrations by anti-racist and anti-immigration supporters.

Objects were thrown at police officers in front of the building, and a bin was set alight close to the entrance.

Eyewitnesses say protesters, some of whom were wearing masks, cheered as windows were smashed, with lengths of wood thrown and fire extinguishers sprayed at police officers.

Eyewitnesses say protesters, some of whom were wearing masks, cheered as windows were smashed,

Sarah Champion condemned the actions of those at the scene, adding: “The people causing damage and attacking police do not represent our town and I am disgusted by their actions. This is criminal disorder and intimidation – not protest.”

