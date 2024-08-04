Rotherham’s MP says she is ‘extremely concerned’ at ‘escalating violence’ at a hotel housing asylum seekers today.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Champion, Rotherham’s MP, made the statement as tensions escalated outside the Holiday Inn at Wath-upon Dearne, following demonstrations by anti-racist and anti-immigration supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objects were thrown at police officers in front of the building, and a bin was set alight close to the entrance.

Eyewitnesses say protesters, some of whom were wearing masks, cheered as windows were smashed, with lengths of wood thrown and fire extinguishers sprayed at police officers.

Eyewitnesses say protesters, some of whom were wearing masks, cheered as windows were smashed,

Sarah Champion condemned the actions of those at the scene, adding: “The people causing damage and attacking police do not represent our town and I am disgusted by their actions. This is criminal disorder and intimidation – not protest.”